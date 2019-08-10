30,000 moved to relief camps in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As incessant rains crippled normal life in the district, nearly 30,000 people were preventively evacuated to relief camps in Wayanad.

Heavy downpour coupled with flooding and frequent landslides have wreaked havoc in the southern state.

"We have done preventive evacuation from most of the vulnerable locations, nearly 30,000 people are now in relief camps," said AR Ajayakumar, District Collector Wayanad."The situation is totally under control at present, there is no need to panic. Apart from a major landslide reported in Puthumala near Meppadi, no other such major incident has been reported," he said.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday.Around 28 people have died and 27 others have sustained injuries following incessant rains and overflowing of rivers in several parts of Kerala, said the state government on Friday.The rescue operation teams were seen evacuating senior citizens, women, children, and others by carrying them either on their shoulders or palanquins through the debris of landslides and floodwater.As many as 24 relief camps have started functioning in the state. As many as eight Engineer Task Force (ETF) teams have been deployed in various districts like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode. (ANI)