30 kg explosives seized from Maoist infested Jamui in Bihar

The seizure was made in a joint operation by Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) and Jamui Police from the forest area under Sikandra police station.

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) A day before voting in the Panchayat elections, security agencies seized 30 kg explosives from the Maoist hit Jamui district of Bihar on Thursday.

Pramod Kumar Mandal, the SP of Jamui district, confirmed the news.

The joint operation was carried out in a bid to minimize the Maoist threat and conduct peaceful Panchayat elections. The voting in Sikandra and Gidhaur blocks is scheduled to be held on Friday.

"During the search operation, the security forces have seized two plastic jars containing 30 kg explosives kept in deep forest. The explosives could be used to make improvised explosive devices to disturb Panchayat elections in the district," Mandal said.

Jamui district is considered a hotbed of the Maoist movement in Bihar. Maoists have already announced a boycott of the Panchayat elections in Bihar.

