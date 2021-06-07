30 killed in Pakistan train collision

Islamabad, June 7 (IANS) At least 30 people were killed and 50 others injured after two passenger trains collided on Monday in Pakistan's Sindh province, authorities said.

The accident took place near Dharki city in Ghotki district, reports Dawn news.

According to the authorities, a Sir Syed Express Train, which was en route from Lahore to Karachi, collided with the Sargodha-bound Millat Express train after it had derailed.