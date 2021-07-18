30-member delegation of MPs visits J-K, Ladakh for promotion of Hindi language

Under section 3 of the Official Languages Act 1963, this committee was to be constituted after ten years of the promulgation of the Act. This committee was set up in 1976 under Section 4 of the Act. It comprises of 30 members of Parliament, 20 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha, as per the government.Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, passed by the Parliament during the monsoon session.The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020 provides official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu in the Union Territory.According to the release, the 30-member delegation was led by Ranjanben Bhatt, Member Parliament Lok Sabha, Vadodara Constituency, Gujarat; Member Parliament Betul (ST) Constituency, Madhya Pradesh and Member Parliament Rajya Sabha Sushil Gupta.The delegation was received by Ajay Gandotra, President Jammu and Kashmir Dhramarth Trust and Secretary Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma.The MPs paid obeisance at the historic Shree Raghunath Temple in Jammu and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.Gandotra briefed the visiting dignitaries about the significance of this most iconic temple in Jammu and Kashmir.He told the delegation about the vital role which the century-old Dharmarth Trust plays in looking after the affairs of the temple which is the epitome of Jammu's rich cultural heritage that led to its name as 'City of Temples' under the patronage of Karan Singh.Lok Sabha MP Bhatt appreciated the management of the Trust for maintaining the Raghunath Temple and scores of other religious shrines in the Union Territory.Bhatt said that she has already visited this temple thrice as the visit and it gave her immense satisfaction and positive vibes which are really blissful.Rajya Sabha MP Gupta appealed to the people of the country not to miss the chance to visit Raghunath Temple whenever they are in the City of Temple. He said that of the many attractions that make Jammu and Kashmir a cultural paradise in the country, Raghunath Temple is the most iconic and popular one."Located in the heart of Jammu city, this temple is an embodiment of local heritage that it will take your breath away", he added after visiting various temples situated within the main complex.The visiting dignitaries said that although the beauty of Jammu is scintillating, the majestic architecture and glorious beauty of Raghunath Temple surely leaves visitors spellbound. (ANI)