30 more prisoners from J&K shifted to Agra

These prisoners were brought by a special aircraft to the Kheria airport in Agra from where they were taken to the jail amidst tight security.

Earlier, on August 9, 30 prisoners form Kashmir had been brought to Agra jail where they are being kept in high security barracks.

Twenty four prisoners were also shifted to Lucknow jail and 20 inmates to Bareilly jail, earlier this month.

Prisoners are shifted to different locations as Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert after government's decision to change its special status.