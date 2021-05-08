300-bed Covid isolation centre comes up in Hyderabad's Calvary Temple

Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) A 300-bed Covid isolation centre came up at Calvary Temple at Miyapur here.

The Calvary Temple founded by Brother Satish decided to open their premises for the treatment of Covid positive patients from the underprivileged background.

The facility, inaugurated by Telangana Legislative Council Member K. Kavitha on Saturday, will offer free treatment, medicine and food to the Covid patients.