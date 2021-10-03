300 SP workers booked for ruckus at UP minister's house

The SP leaders were protesting against inflation, unemployment and law and order situation in the state and were going to indulge in 'Gandhigiri' by offering flowers to Mahana when they were stopped by the minister's supporters on Saturday.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 3 (IANS) Three hundred Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have been booked for staging a demonstration outside the Kanpur residence of Uttar Pradesh Minister Satish Mahana, said police on Sunday.

This led to a scuffle between the two groups.

An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of inspector Ramjit Yadav under 13 various sections of IPC including Epidemic Act, Seven Criminal Law Act at the Chakeri police station. The other sections in the FIR include 147, 332, 353, 452 of the IPC.

The minister said that some of the SP activists jumped over the wall and entered his residence and vandalized the house. He said they were armed with sticks.

Superintendent of Police Cantt Mrigang Shekhar said that additional forces were rushed to the spot to control the situation. He said that 12 people had been detained and others were being identified by scanning the CCTV footage.

Satish Mahana represents the Maharajpur constituency in Kanpur and is in his eighth term as legislator. He is the minister for industrial development.

