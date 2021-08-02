300 stray dogs poisoned in Andhra village, activists fume

The gruesome incident first came to light on July 29 when animal rights activist Sri Latha Challapalli received a tip-off. She went to the village and was shocked to find the decomposed carcasses of the dogs in a shallow pit on its outskirts.

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 2 (IANS) The killing, allegedly by poisoning, of more than 300 stray dogs by a village panchayat in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district has sent local animal rights activists into a fury.

"The killings took place on July 24 and I got information on July 29. I went to the village and saw the decomposed bodies buried in a pit near the pond. Initially, the local police were not willing to file a case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," she said.

According to Sri Latha, the village panchayat officials had roped in members of a local dog-catcher community, to kill the animals. "The dogs could have easily been sterilised instead of murdering them," she contends.

A case has been registered at on the basis of her complaint at the Dharmajigudem police station, under section 429 of IPC and Section 11(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, a police official said.

Meanwhile, the BJP's national Secretary and co-in charge for Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Deodhar, demanded action against the perpetrators of the brutal act.

"Shocking! As result of patronising evils, 300 innocent stray dogs were poisoned & dumped in pits in Lingapalem, Andra Pradesh #AnimalLovers & any sensible human should not let these barbaric killers go unpunished. CM @ysjagan must bring out those guiltily to justice," he said in a tweet.

--IANS

pvn/vd