300 teams in the field in Delhi to fight pollution

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Central government is keeping a close watch on the situation arising out of elevated air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Officials pointed out that about 300 teams are in the field in Delhi to reduce air pollution. The necessary machinery for this work has been distributed in the states.

The main focus of the Central government is on the seven industrial clusters and major traffic corridors in Delhi-NCR region.

The Centre is keeping a close watch on polluting units and burning of waste besides the construction activities.

Alarm bells are ringing as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed an all time high of 1,000 in some parts of Delhi-NCR causing concern and anxiety among the people. A public health emergency has already been enforced in the region. All schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday. Delhi AQI which is now making international headlines is being monitored at the highest level. Earlier today, Principal Secretary to PM, P.K. Mishra, reviewed at a high-level meeting, the situation arising out of severe air pollution in the National Capital Region, and other parts of North India. Senior officials from the States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, joined the meeting through video conferencing. It was decided that the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the situation with these states on a daily basis. The Chief Secretaries of these states have been asked to monitor the situation in various districts on a 24x7 basis.