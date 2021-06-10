  1. Sify.com
3,000 litres of jaggery wash destroyed, 50 litres of country liquor seized in Andhra's East Godavari

Police destroyed 3000 litres jaggery wash, seized 50 litres country liquor in Jaggampeta on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]

East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The police on Thursday destroyed 3,000 liters jaggery wash and seized 50 liters of the country-made liquor in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection in Jaggampeta village, informed Jaggampeta Sub Inspector T Ramakrishna.
According to the police, Jaggampeta police received credible information of country-made liquor being secretly prepared in the fields on the outskirts of Jaggampeta village.
Following this, the police team raided the area and found a liquor-making unit there.
"While two persons were arrested, one person fled from the spot. A case has been registered against all three accused persons," he added. (ANI)

