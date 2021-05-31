30100 vials of Amphotericin-B allocated to all states/UTs and central institutions

New May 31 (IANS) Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V Sadananda Gowda on Monday announced that an additional 30,100 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions.

The injection is used for treatment of Mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes that has been developing in Covid-19 patients.