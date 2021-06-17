30:30:40 formula, CBSE submits Class 12 scoring plan in SC, results by July 31

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, representing the CBSE, submitted that the marks of practical/internal assessment etc. of Class 12 will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal.

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that for Class 12, the marks will be based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exam and 40 per cent weightage will be given.

"The total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 12 Board Examinations," said the CBSE in its response in the top court.

"The computation of theory marks for Class 12 will be based on performance in one or more Unit Test(s)/Mid-Term/Pre-Board(s) theory examination. The result committee of the school may decide weightage to be given to each exam based on the credibility and reliability of the assessment. For example, if the committee may be of the considered view that only the Pre-Board exams may be taken into consideration, then a full weightage can be given to that component. Similarly, another school Result committee may decide to give equal weightage to Pre-Board exams and Mid-Term exams," said the CBSE affidavit in the top court.

The board submitted that the performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 exams will also be factored in while making the assessments.

The CBSE said while 30 per cent marks will be based on Class 11 final exam, 30 per cent marks based on best-of-three Class 10 marks will also be included while making the assessment. A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar is hearing the matter.

The CBSE said a result committee under the principal of the school will be formed in each school comprising of two senior-most PGT from the same school and two PGT from neighbouring schools.

Committee has been given liberty to prepare the result by following the policy.

