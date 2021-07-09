304 recoveries, 261 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 9 (IANS) The Covid situation continued to improve in J&K on Friday where 304 patients recovered while 261 new cases and one death was reported during the last 24 hourss.
Officials said that 115 recoveries, and 115 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 189 recoveries, 146 cases and one death from the Kashmir division.
So far, 318,284 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 310,630 have recovered, and 4,354 have succumbed.
Total number of active cases is 3,300 out of which 1,491 are from the Jammu division and 1,809 are from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd