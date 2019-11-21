31 convicted in Vyapam scam case, sentencing Nov 25

Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) A special court here on Thursday convicted 31 people in a case relating to irregularities in a 2013 exam of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, or Vyapam, for recruitment of police constables.

Pronouncing the 31 accused guilty, Special CBI Judge S.B. Sahu has fixed November 25 for delivering the quantum of punishment, court sources said.

According to the sources, the first FIR in the matter was registered in Indore's Rajendra Nagar police station, and first the Special Task Force took up the investigation, before it was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After its probe, the CBI had accused 31 people and the trial had begun in 2014, and only came to an end now. As Special CBI Judge Sahu read out his verdict, gloom descended on the faces of the accused, who later coming out of the court, told media persons that they were innocent. All the accused have been sent to jail. hindi-vd