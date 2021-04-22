31 Covid patients from other states flee Tripura care centre

Agartala, April 22 (IANS) At least 31 Covid positive patients from other states have fled from a temporary care centre in Tripura on Thursday and police launched a massive search to trace them, officials said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anirban Das said that these people escaped from the Covid Care Centre at the Panchayat Raj Training Institute at Arundhuti Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala early on Thursday.