3,164 new cases, 25 deaths as Covid situation worsens in J&K

Jammu, April 27 (IANS) The Covid situation worsened further in J&K on Tuesday as 3,164 new cases -- the highest so far -- and 25 deaths were reported in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 1,030 are from the Jammu division and 2,134 from the Kashmir division.

So far, 166,054 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 141,574 have recovered, while 2,197 have succumbed so far.