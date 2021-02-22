317 new Covid cases in Karnataka; 287 recover

"With 317 testing positive on Sunday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,48,466, including 6,061 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,30,087, with 287 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the daily bulletin here.

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) A total of 317 new Covid cases were reported in a day across Karnataka even as 287 patients were discharged on recovery, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

The virus claimed 5 lives, including 3 in Bengaluru and one each in Dharwad and Tumakur.

In Bengaluru, 181 fresh cases were registered on Sunday, taking the city's Covid tally to 4,03,943, including 4,384 active, while 3,95,104 recovered, with 109 discharged during the day.

Of the 128 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 60 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 9 in Kalaburagi, 7 in Tumakur, with the rest spread in 28 districts across the southern state.

Out of 45,868 tests conducted in the day, 1,855 were through rapid-antigen detection and 44,013 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.69 per cent and case fatality rate 1.57 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 27,645 healthcare workers and frontline warriors took the vaccine during the day, covering 42 per cent of the registered 65,229 beneficiaries.

Cumulatively, 6,86,311 warriors were vaccinated so far, accounting for 62 per cent of the 11,06,889 registered beneficiaries since January 16.

