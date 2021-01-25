32 children selected for PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

The Central government has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under PMRBP to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) On the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the Central government on Monday announced to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) to 32 children from across the country with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements.

Soon after the announcement of these awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with PMRBP awardees via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister advised the children not to rest on their laurels and continue to strive for better results in their lives.

The PM asked them to take three pledges in their mind -- pledge of consistency, pledge for the country and pledge of humility.

While addressing these children, the Prime Minister said there should not be any slackening of speed of the action and that if we work for the country and treat every work in terms of the country than that work will become greater than the self.

He asked the children to think what they can do for the country as we enter 75th year of independence, suggesting them to be more polite so that it will enable others to celebrate success.

Prime Minister said that this year's awards are special as the recipient earned them in the difficult times of Corona.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister acknowledged the role of children in major behaviour-change campaigns like swachchta movement.

He said when children got involved in campaigns like handwash campaign during Corona time, the campaigns caught the imagination of people and achieved success.

The Prime Minister also noted the diversity in the fields in which awards have been given this year.

The Prime Minister observed that when a small idea is supported by the right action, results are impressive, and asked the children to believe in action as this interplay of ideas and action will trigger many actions inspiring people for greater things.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Zubin Irani was also present on the occasion.

