32 devotees in Magh Mela test positive for Covid

The Nodal Officer and Additional Chief Medical Officer Rishi Sahai said that all those who have tested positive, have been shifted to Covid level-1 centre in Kalindipuram.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 26 (IANS) Thirty-two devotees staying in different camps at the ongoing Magh Mela, have tested positive for Covid-19. All are asymptomatic.

The Mela administration has now intensified checking and testing in all the camps in the township.

"We will be tracking record of pilgrims, saints and seers staying in different camps and Covid card have also been issued in the same regard. The 'kalpvasis' are also being subjected to testing," Sahai said.

Around six mobile Covid testing teams have been deployed and health workers are visiting all the camps in five sectors on a routine basis.

