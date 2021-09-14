32 districts reports zero active COVID-19 cases in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Thirty-two districts have reported zero active cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, informed an official statement by the Chief Minister Office on Tuesday.



While in the last 24 hours, only 16 districts have reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, it added.

The 32 districts include -- Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baliya, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etah, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kanpur, Kasganj, Mahoba, Muradabad, Pilibheet, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Sultanpur and Sonbhadra.

After testing 1,91,446 samples in the last 24 hours, 33 new patients were confirmed in 16 districts, said the statement.

It also informed that the 60 districts have not reported any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-five recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours in the states taking the total recoveries to 16,86,522, informed the statement.

Till September 13, over 7 crore people in the state have received the first dose of vaccination.

Till now, the state of Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 8 crore 86 lakhs vaccines, which is the highest number of vaccines administered in any state.

The state is conducting 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh tests every day and the total number of tests done so far are 7,53,18,532 (over 7 crore).

The case positivity rate has gone less than 0.01 per cent, while the recovery rate has touched 98.7 per cent. (ANI)

