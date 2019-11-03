32 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to low visibility

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) With a thick smog engulfing the Delhi airport and areas around it, as many as 32 flights were on Sunday diverted to nearby cities.

Most of the flights were domestic and could not land due to minimum visibility falling around the airport premises.

"Till a while back, about 32 flights were diverted due to bad weather. Pollution and other weather conditions have caused low visibility at the airport," said an official working at the Delhi airport.

Diversion of flights have inconvenienced thousands of passengers throwing their travel plans out of the gear.

"The weather is expected to get better. The situation has improved a bit already," said the official. The Delhi airport operator on its Twitter handle said, "Update issued at 1130 hours: Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. All CAT-II compliant pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted." nk/rtp