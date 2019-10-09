32 IAS officers empanelled for posts at Centre

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the empanelment of 32 IAS officers, mostly from the 1991 batch, as additional secretary and additional secretary equivalent posts.

An official release said that 25 IAS officers all from the 1991 batch, coming from the Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka among others, have been empanelled for additional secretary-level posts while six officers from the 1991 batch and one from the 1989 batch have been empanelled for additional secretary equivalent posts.



Renu Gonela Pillay(CG:91), Abhilaksh Likhi (HY:91), Shailesh Kumar Singh (JH:91), Rachna Shah (KL:91), L K Atheeq (KN:91), Manoj Govil (MP:91), Jan E Alam (NL:91), Saurabh Garg (OR:91), and Arvind Kumar (TG:91) are among officers empanelled for additional secretary-level posts.

Ashish Upadhyay (MP:89) and Pramod Kumar Tiwari (AM:91) are among the ones empanelled as additional secretary equivalent at the Centre. (ANI)

