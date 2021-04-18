32 killed, over 100 injured after train derails in Egypt

Cario [Egypt], April 18 (ANI): At least 32 people have been killed and 109 injured after a train derailed in Egypt's Qalyubia Governorate on Sunday.

Citing an eyewitness, Al Arabiya reported that several victims are trapped underneath overturned carriages.



It is the second derailment in Egypt in one week, after an incident that happened at Minya al-Qamh in which around 15 people were injured.

The incident comes weeks after at least 18 people were killed and many more injured when two trains collided in Egypt's Sohag province on March 26, Al Arabiya reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

