32 new buses take Delhi's fleet to 6,793

The addition of the 32 buses took Delhi's fleet of buses to 6,793, of which 3,760 are under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,033 under the Cluster Scheme.

The newly-inducted buses will be under the Cluster Scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off a fleet of 32 low-floor AC buses.

Currently, Cluster buses are operated on 306 city routes. The additional 32 buses will be deployed on four additional Cluster routes -- 993, 380, 390 and 244.

Gahlot said the new buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features, including panic buttons, GPS and CCTV cameras with live-streaming facility for emergency situations.

He said the Delhi government has strengthened the existing fleet of public buses in the national capital by adding 452 new buses since March 2020.

The first lot of 100 low floor AC buses was launched in February 2020 under the Cluster Scheme.

--IANS

pd/arm