32 Tihar Jail officials found to be complicit with former Unitech promoters booked by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): An FIR was registered in Delhi Police Crime Branch under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday after 32 Tihar Jail officials were found to be complicit with former Unitech promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.



A letter has been sent to Tihar Jail and the Home Ministry for action to be taken.

Action will be taken on receipt of the letter from Delhi Police, said prison officials on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had ordered a full-fledged probe into the collusion of Tihar Jail officials who allegedly helped ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra run a secret office while they were in jail. (ANI)

