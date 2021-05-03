32-year-old woman cuts her tongue for Stalin to become CM

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) In an eccentric act, a 32-year-old woman Vanitha in Paramakudi district of Tamil Nadu cut the tip of her tongue as a fulfilment of her vow that the DMK should come to power, said a senior official at the Government Hospital there.

"The woman had cut the tip of her tongue measuring about one centimetre. She was brought to the hospital on Monday. The cut portion of the tongue was missing. The open wound was closed with sutures. Her condition is fine," N.R.Naganathan, Chief Medical Officer, told IANS.