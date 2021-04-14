320 doses of Covaxin go missing from Jaipur hospital

The officials confirmed that the vaccines reportedly went missing on Tuesday, while the case was registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) In a first of its kind case in the state, 32 vials of Covaxin containing 320 doses have gone missing from the Kanwatia Hospital in Jaipur. The hospital has registered a case at the Shastri Nagar police station in connection with the matter.

Police officers confirmed with IANS that they have received a complaint from the hospital that 320 doses of Covaxin have gone missing from there.

"We have registered an FIR with theft charges and further investigations are on. We are checking the CCTV footages from the hospital, and action will be taken if any hospital staff is found involved," the police said.

Meanwhile, few health officials have said that there are chances that the vaccines went missing from the store.

--IANS

arc/arm