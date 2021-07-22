  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 33 dead, 8 missing in China's flood-hit Henan

33 dead, 8 missing in China's flood-hit Henan

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 22nd, 2021, 11:25:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Passengers stuck in submerged waters in Hainan province (Photo Credit - CNN)

Zhengzhou [China], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Torrential rain has affected about 3 million people in central China's Henan Province, with 33 reported dead and eight still missing as of 4 am Thursday, local authorities said.

A total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, said the provincial emergency management department.
Rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan (about 188.6 million US dollars). (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features