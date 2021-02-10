33-year-old man murdered in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): A 33-year-old man, Qayyub Sheikh, was brutally murdered by a group of people in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Tuesday.



Qayyub and his brother Abdul Yakub Sheikh were attacked by a group of nine people with knives and choppers. Abdul has sustained serious injuries while Qayyub succumbed to them and died.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 302, 307, 450, 143, 145, 147, 149, 34, 506 (2) 427 of Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 25 of Arms Act as well as sections 37(1) (a), 13 of Mumbai police Act.

The accused have not been arrested yet. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

