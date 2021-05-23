3,308 new cases, 51 deaths as Covid crisis keeps J&K shut

Srinagar, May 23 (IANS) Authorities in J&K decided to continue the ongoing lockdown till May 31 as the Covid crisis did not show any remarkable decline with 3,708 cases and 51 deaths in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours on Sunday.

There were 1,121 cases and 34 deaths in the Jammu division and and 2,187 cases and 17 deaths in the Kashmir division, while 4,956 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.