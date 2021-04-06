34 IS militants killed in 3-month Iraq operation

Baghdad, April 6 (IANS) At least 34 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed and 99 others arrested during a three-month security operation in the country against the terror group, the military said.

Yahia Rasoul, spokesman of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement on Monday that the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) conducted 109 security operations against IS positions in the past three months across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.