3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Manipur

Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], August 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale has hit the Bishnupur district on Friday evening.



According to National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 23:20 hours on Friday in 20 km WSW of Bishnupur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 23:20:44 IST, Lat: 24.58 and Long: 93.57, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 20km WSW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India", tweeted NCS.

Earlier, on August 2, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 had jolted the state.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 02-08-2021, 20:16:01 IST, Lat: 24.27 and Long: 94.19, Depth: 58 Km, Location: 49km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

