346 new cases take Gujarat's Covid tally to 2,60,566

Gandhinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) A total of 1,55,802 persons have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, including 59,893 on Thursday, even as 346 new cases mounted the state's coronavirus tally to 2,60,566, while two deaths in the past 24 hours took Gujarat's Covid death toll to 4,384.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, Vadodara led the chart with 81 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (78), Surat (50), Rajkot (49), Gandhinagar and Bharuch (8 each), Jamnagar, Anand and Sabarkantha (7 each), Amreli (6), Junagadh and Kheda (5 each), Kutch and Mahesana (4 each), Bhavnagar, Aravalli, Morbi and Panchmahals (3 each), Banaskantha, Dahod, Gir-Somnath, Patan and Valsad (2 each), and Narmada, Devbhumi Dwarka, Mahisagar, Chotta Udepur and Surendranagar (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 15,528 Covid cases in January so far at an average of 554 cases daily.

On Thursday, two persons died of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad and Mahisagar, taking the state's death toll to 4,384. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,292. Gujarat's mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.68 per cent.

On a positive note, a total of 602 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the state's total number of recoveries to 2,52,464. The state presently has 3,718 active cases, of which the condition of 3,677 is stable while 41 critical patients are on ventilator support.

--IANS

amc/arm