349 recoveries, 224 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 11 (IANS) As Covid decline continued in J&K on Saturday, 349 patients recovered while 224 new cases and one death was reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said that 122 recoveries and 74 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 227 recoveries, 150 cases and one death from the Kashmir division.
So far, 318,693 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 311,334 recovered, while 4,357 have succumbed.
The total number of active cases is 3,002 out of which 1,412 are from the Jammu division and 1,590 are from the Kashmir division.
