3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reach Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 10 (ANI): The first batch of 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield arrived at Kochi airport from Pune around 12 noon today, informed Airport authorities.



As per the Public Relations Department of State government, the vaccine doses which arrived today have been shifted to the warehouse of Kerala Medical Services Corporation from where they will be supplied to other districts of Kerala soon.

The Kerala government had placed an order for over one crore doses of vaccine to accelerate the vaccination drive in the state.

Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that "it has been informed that the State will get a small portion of doses this month. So, the vaccination drive for those in 18-45 will be prioritised".

He had said the state government would initiate steps to ensure the availability of enough vaccines and take the matter up with the Centre.

Kerala High Court had also sought information from the Centre last week on the time frame in which the state government would get its share of vaccines. (ANI)

