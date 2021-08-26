35 people killed in Nigeria armed attack

Simon Lalong, governor of the Plateau state, also confirmed the attack, adding that the perpetrators also destroyed properties.

A police source told Xinhua news agency on Wednesday that the attack took place in the Yelwa Zangam village.

Lagos, Aug 26 (IANS) At least 35 people were killed in an armed attack in Nigeria's state of Plateau, a police source said.

Lalong described the attack as a "barbaric" act, adding security agencies had already arrested 10 suspects in connection with the attack and efforts were ongoing to track down the other assailants.

The Governor did not reveal the identities of the victims, and said he was reinstating a 24-hour curfew from 4 p.m. in Jos North local government area to prevent further attacks.

"It will also enable security agencies to deploy appropriately to maintain security as they search for the attackers of the villagers continues," he said.

The state had only recently relaxed a curfew imposed in the same area after a convoy of five buses with Muslim followers were attacked by armed men on August 14, leading to 22 persons killed.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings.

--IANS

ksk/