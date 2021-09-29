35 rescued, 4 still trapped in mine accident in Canada

Ottawa [Canada], September 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Thirty-five of the 39 miners trapped in a mine in Sudbury, Canada, have returned to the surface, and rescue efforts for the other four are still underway, public broadcaster CBC said late Tuesday night.



The four workers still trapped were expected to be rescued "sometime Tuesday," said CBC, adding that there have been no updates on their conditions.

The 39 miners were trapped underground after an incident caused damage to the shaft on Sunday.

The rescued miners are in good health, CBC quoted Danica Pagnutti, spokesperson of the mining company Vale that owns the mine, as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)

