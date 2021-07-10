35% say not right decision for US to end mission in Afghanistan: IANS C Voter Tracker

The tracker found that as America's mission in Afghanistan draws to close, 43 per respondents said the situation in Afghanistan has improved during the US' military mission in the last 20 years, while 31 per cent said can't say.

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) On the US ending its military mission in Afghanistan, 35 per cent respondents said it is not the right decision at this juncture, while 34 per cent supported the decision, as per IANS C Voter tracker.

The sample size of the tracker is 1,815 and the data is weighted to known census profile.

The survey comes amid reports that Taliban now controls 85 per cent of Afghanistan and many are predicting a civil war.

In an opinion piece, the Washington Post said: "Now, that tragedy appears to be unfolding more quickly than even many of the pessimists imagined. In recent weeks, Taliban forces have captured dozens of districts in a nationwide offensive, surrounding several provincial capitals and blocking key roads into Kabul."

The top US military commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, warned with remarkable bluntness that "a civil war is certainly a path that can be visualised", adding: "That should be a concern for the world."

The Washington Post said it ought, at least, to be a concern for US President Joe Biden, who inherited a difficult situation from his predecessor Donald Trump but chose to pull the plug on the American mission rather than fix it.

The President ought to be reconsidering the swift withdrawal he ordered in light of the incipient crumbling of an Afghan government and army that the US spent two decades helping to build. Instead, he has been cold to the country's plight.

As US advisers and air support melt away, Afghan army units are being wiped out by the Taliban, or are surrendering without a fight. In desperation, the government has invited ethnic militias to remobilise, risking a return to the anarchic conflict and banditry that plagued the country in the 1990s, the report said.

Even with that support, the government may not be able to hold on; a US intelligence community assessment that surfaced last week said it could fall within six to 12 months of the American departure, the Washington Post said.

If that happens, not only Afghans will be at risk. According to the intelligence community and a study commissioned by Congress, Al Qaeda could re-establish bases in the country. Waves of refugees are likely to pour out, destabilizing neighbours such as Pakistan and massing at the borders of Europe. US rivals such as Iran, China and Russia could draw the conclusion that Biden lacks the stomach to stand up for embattled allies such as Iraq, Taiwan and Ukraine.

