  4. 35 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Apr 3rd, 2021, 14:20:09hrs
Kabul, April 3 (IANS) At least 35 Taliban militants were killed and 33 others injured in Afghan Army offensives in Faryab and Baghlan provinces, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

In Faryab, 26 militants were killed and 33 wounded after the Afghan Air Force conducted airstrikes on a Taliban position in Sarchakan village of Gurziwan district, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

In Baghlan, nine Taliban militants died after the Afghan National Army launched a special operation in Dand-e-Shahabuddin locality.

The victims included six Taliban divisional commanders, the statement said.

A handful of weapons, ammunition and several vehicles were also destroyed during the offensives, the Ministry added.

The militant group is yet to make comments on the development.

