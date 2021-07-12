3,500 industrialists invested in UP in last 4 years

The factories, which are to be built on UPSIDA land, will provide employment to around one lakh people.

Lucknow: More than 3,500 big industrialists have acquired land in Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) areas, spread across 51 districts over the last four years since the Yogi Adityanath took charge and have set up factories worth of Rs 11,500 crore.

Some of these manufacturing units have already been completed and have also started production at their plants while construction of some others are underway.

The officers of UPSIDA are working on new projects to bring more investment to the state.

According to the government spokesperson, the projects include setting up of a Mega Leather Park in Unnao and a Perfume Park and a Perfume Museum in Kannauj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that such schemes will increase investment in traditional industries and help popularise leather products of Unnao and spread fragrance of Kannauj's perfumes across the world.

The Mega Leather Park of Unnao, will be spread over an area of 42 acres. With the establishment of this park at a cost of about Rs 550 crore, leading leather products manufacturing companies will set up their factories and boost leather business.

Similarly, the Perfume Park and the Perfume Museum are expected to restore the pristine glory of Kannauj's traditional perfume and enhance perfume business through installation of state-of-the-art technology.

Kannauj's traditional perfume industry is in dire straits today due to the absence of latest technologies and its neglect under previous governments.

It is noteworthy that the artificial perfume companies and traditional perfume business have been badly hit in Uttar Pradesh due to lack of resources.

With the construction of the Perfume Park, people traditionally working in the perfume industry will get an opportunity to carry forward their ancestral legacy and not abandon it for lack of potential for growth while leading companies will come forward to set up their factories in Kannauj.

The Perfume Museum will help promote the state's heritage of making pure and natural perfumes across the world and also boost local perfume business.

However, UPSIDA is not just promoting investment in leather or perfume business, but in many other areas as well.

Significant industries that are coming up include ITC Ltd. at Sandila area of Hardoi, Varun Beverages Ltd. (PepsiCo), Berger Paints Ltd., Green Ply Industries Ltd., British Paints Ltd., Webly Scott Ltd, Kribhco Fertilizer Ltd. at Shahjahanpur, Plastic Pack Ltd. at Kanpur, SMS G Ltd. at Barabanki (Coca-Cola) and Vaughan Wells Limited that are establishing their units in Agra.

Apart from this, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more than a thousand industrialists have acquired UPSIDA land to set up their factories in the state in the last one year.

British company, AV Mori, is prominent among the companies that have shown keen interest in setting up units in Uttar Pradesh. The company has got land in Chitrakoot and Pilibhit to set up its factories.

Similarly, Hindustan Unilever has acquired land at Sumerpur in Hamirpur, Triveni Almira at Kursi Road in Barabanki, Forever Distillery at Gorakhpur, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation at Badaun and Inox Air Products Limited at Rae Bareli to set up their factories.

