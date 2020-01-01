352 challans issued on New Year's Eve for drunken driving: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday informed that a total of 352 challans were issued on New Year's Eve for drunken driving.

Delhi Police had made elaborate traffic arrangements for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic throughout the national capital.

Special arrangements were made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place. Several restrictions were imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Eish Singhal had earlier said that women safety remains the top priority during New Year celebrations in the national capital. (ANI)