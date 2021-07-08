353 recoveries, 262 new cases, 4 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, July 8 (IANS) Recoveries stayed ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Thursday as 353 patients recovered while 262 new cases and four deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 136 recoveries, 120 cases and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 217 recoveries, 142 cases and two deaths from the Kashmir division.
One more case of black fungus was reported, taking the total to 31.
As many as 318,023 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 310,326 have recovered, while 4,353 have succumbed.
The total number of active cases is 3,344 out of which 1,491 are from the Jammu division and 1,853 are from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd