3,532 new cases, 30 deaths as J&K observes complete corona curfew

Officials said of the new cases, 1,172 were in the Jammu division and 2,360 in Kashmir division while 1,287 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

Jammu, April 30 (IANS) Amid complete lockdown across J&K on Friday, 3,532 new cases and 30 deaths pushed the number of active Covid cases in the Union Territory to over 28,000.

As many as 30 patients succumbed -- 17 from the Jammu division and 13 from the Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in the UT rose to 2,283.

So far, 176,083 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 145,441 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 28,359 out of which 10,660 are from the Jammu division and 17,699 in the Kashmir division.

--IANS

