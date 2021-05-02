3,571 new Covid cases, 41 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) Covid-19 spread continued unabated in J&K on Sunday as 3,571 new cases and 41 deaths were reported during 24 hours, pushing up the number of active cases in the Union Territory to over 32,000.

Officials said that of the new cases, 1,150 were from the Jammu division and 2,421 from the Kashmir division while 1,453 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.