358 Covid recoveries, 161 cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) Recoveries remained ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Wednesday as 358 patients recovered while 161 new cases and 2 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said that 161 recoveries, 38 cases and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 197 recoveries, and 123 cases from the Kashmir division.
One more case of mucormycosis was reported, taking the total number of 'black fungus' cases to 32.
A total of 319,152 people have been infected with coronavirus so far out of which 312,556 have recovered, while 4,360 have succumbed.
Active cases stand at 2,236, out of which 925 are from the Jammu division and 1,311 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
