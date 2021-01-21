35,851 vaccinated in Gujarat, Covid tally 2,57,813

Gandhinagar, Jan 21 (IANS) A total of 35,851 persons have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, including 12,487 on Thursday, even as 471 new cases took the state's coronavirus tally to 2,57,813 cases, while one death in the past 24 hours mounted Gujarat's Covid death toll to 4,372.

According to the state health department, a total of 12,487 frontline Corona warriors received the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday at 161 vaccine centers.

Of the new Covid cases reported on Thursday, Vadodara led the chart with 96 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (95), Surat (91), Rajkot (59), Gandhinagar (14), Junagadh and Kutch (10 each), Anand and Morbi (8 each), Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Bharuch (7 each), Dahod, Kheda, Amreli and Gir-Somnath (6 each), Panchmahals, Navsari and Narmada (5 each), Sabarkantha (4), Devbhoomi Dwarka and Mahesana (3 each), Banaskantha, Mahisagar and Aravalli (2 each) and Chotta Udepur, Patan, Surendranagar and Porbandar (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 12,775 Covid-19 cases in January so far at an average of 608 cases per day.

On Thursday, one person died of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, taking the state's death toll to 4,372. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,285. Gujarat's mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.69 per cent.

On a positive note, a total of 727 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the state's total number of recoveries to 2,47,950. The state presently has 5,791 active cases, of which the condition of 5,439 is stable while 52 critical patients are on ventilator support.

--IANS

amc/arm