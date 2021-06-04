359 Oxygen Expresses deliver over 24,840 MT of LMO

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): As many as 359 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey, delivering over 24,840 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 1,463 tankers to various states across the country, the Railways Ministry informed on Friday.



Six more Oxygen Expresses loaded with more than 587 MT of LMO in 30 tankers are also on run.

The southern states of the country have received over 10,000 MT of LMO through these Oxygen Expresses. Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have received over 2,500 MT of oxygen relief each.

Assam is also all set to receive its fifth Oxygen Express from Jharkhand with 80 MT LMO in 4 tankers.

The Oxygen Expresses had started their deliveries 38 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses has been delivered to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Assam.

"614 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5826 MT in Delhi, 2135 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 2870 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2711 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2528 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2184 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 320 MT in Assam", the ministry informed. (ANI)

