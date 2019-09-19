35th Annual Tri-Services Commanders conference underway in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The 35th Tri-Services Commanders conference is currently underway in Jaisalmer.

It is a three-day-long event which started on Wednesday and is being hosted by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant-General SK Saini.



"The conference is an annual exercise to strengthen the jointness and synergy amongst the three service commands of the Army, Navy and Air Force while undertaking Operations, Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief missions in the region. All the Theatre Commanders attended this year's conference," read an official press release.

Deliberations on joint planning and execution in a network-centric warfare scenario, joint training and exploitation of newly-inducted weapon systems for enhancing their operational capability have been some of the major highlights so far.

"Pertinent issues relating to coastal security, the security of our island territories and vital installations in Southern and South Western region were discussed and streamlined," the press release added. (ANI)

