36 booked, four held for attacking police team in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 28 (IANS) A total of 36 people have been booked and four of them arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and freeing a criminal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sherpur village under Kotwali Police Station on Saturday when a police team had gone to arrest Imlakh, who is a history-sheeter.