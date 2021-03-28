  1. Sify.com
  4. 36 booked, four held for attacking police team in UP

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 28th, 2021, 18:00:19hrs
Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 28 (IANS) A total of 36 people have been booked and four of them arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and freeing a criminal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sherpur village under Kotwali Police Station on Saturday when a police team had gone to arrest Imlakh, who is a history-sheeter.

The police spokesman said that as the team took Imlakh into custody, some villagers attacked the police personnel and freed the criminal who remains at large.

"Thirty-six people have been identified and four of them have been arrested. The rest of the accused will also be arrested soon," he added.

--IANS

amita/vd

