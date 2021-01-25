3,600 fined for violating curfew in Netherlands

In an effort to stem the spread of the virus, people are not allowed outside their homes between 9 p.m. and 4.30 a.m. without a valid reason, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Hague, Jan 25 (IANS) Some 3,600 people were fined and 25 others arrested for violating a curfew imposed in the Netherlands due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to police.

The police said on Sunday that the overall picture was mostly calm after the curfew started.

Of those who were checked, 80 per cent had the correct forms with them to fall under the exception rules.

The 25 arrests were made because these people refused to go inside or due to public violence, said the police.

The 3,600 people who received a fine have to pay 95 euros.

A group of young people caused unrest in the northern town of Urk where police cars were destroyed and a Covid-19 testing facility was set on fire.

Two people were arrested and several dozen fines were issued, according to the police.

In the southern town of Stein, about a hundred people gathered after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When the police intervened, one officer was injured by one of those present. According to the police, fireworks were also thrown at officers.

Fourteen people were arrested.

The curfew is scheduled to last until February 9.

--IANS

ksk/